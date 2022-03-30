“To the ‘One Less Car’ morning gang — you are not entitled to blow through gates, stop signs and pass cars. It is not appreciated, and you are doing all who actually use bikes as transportation a disservice. Follow the rules of the road!”
“In my Old Town neighborhood, most of the ‘high-dollar rentals’ are non-transient rentals of 30 days or more. These houses have sold for well over $1 million, so I can’t see them ever being returned to the working families.”
“Yet again, a cruise ship exceeding the length of the city agreement is docking at pier B. Can the city please tell residents what agreements, statutes and laws the residents of Key West without fear of prosecution can just be ignored?”
“It seems the world is an angry place. A little lighthearted banter draws a comment that degenerates into name-calling. Pathetic, just pathetic.”
“Forget about gas price gouging — has anyone noticed a local fast food place has raised their prices? They are at least 50% higher than the same chain in Tavernier or Key Largo. They don’t care about us. They’ve lost my business.”
“I wonder if affordable housing was an issue 200 years ago? Did the elite try to sell Dade County pine at 500% over its true value and say ‘It’s the Keys!’”
“The Smaller, Cleaner, Safer Cruise Ship group has some valid points. Too much is not good. But they should just own it and call themselves ‘Fewer Cruise Ship People at Once’ group. Please stop using the environment as a club. It hurts environmentalism.”