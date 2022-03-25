“Anyone who looks at the underwater survey photos of the Mallory Pier will see large brain corals growing on the concrete rubble under the pier. Lying flat. No silt problem there or on the reef. Please stop the false statements regarding silt from ships.”
“There will never be any affordable housing solution, period! The powers-that-be do not include the middle class where we do not qualify for the income limits, and we also can’t get a mortgage for the $1.7 million house. Way to go, Key West!”
“Wouldn’t it be nice if all our elected officials lived on Whitehead Street? Then the repair and reconstruction would have been finished long ago.”
“Just received a notice from a local venue that masks are no longer required in the store and exhibits, but still needed for events. Can anyone follow the science ever? All theater.”
“After learning about the $200,000+ (and growing) legal bills, SCS should stand for Spend City Spend!”
“For Conch Republic Days, let’s pull a reverse invasion and surrender to Canada and become dual citizens. Quick! ”
“Those who continue to falsely point to cruise ships as the cause of reef decline have become part of the problem rather than a solution. Follow the experts’ scientific studies. Water quality from land pollution is the problem along 200 miles of reef.”
“I learned in driver’s education class that two red lights flashing back and forth meant stop and wait for the train to pass. There are no more trains in Key West, so it’s OK to go until FDOT adds a green light to the HAWK signals.”
“Oversized ships dirtying our water and too many people at once is the problem.”