“Airport expansion? $80M. New EOC? $28M. New fleet of Key West patrol vehicles? $1M. How our government officials spend money as Keys workforce teeters on brink of housing apocalypse? Priceless.”
“Maybe the police can stop by Truman Waterfront’s powerboat racing village and ask them to remove the Confederate flags from their attendees. There was a time when people like this would have been run out of town, now we welcome them. Disgusting.”
“To the gentleman and his lady who refused to move their vehicle to within the lines beside the handicap spot at Publix, I apologize for getting upset. I decided to thank God that you both were able to walk and stand without assistance and asked God to bless you both.”
“Just say ‘no’ to more development.”
“Was anyone else annoyed with the new online Residential Parking Permit process? Almost double the price and twice the work.”
“Who planned a Saturday ‘run’ down Atlantic and Bertha to South Roosevelt. Bertha is very messed up and a tight one way. Better question, who approved it? Bertha from Atlantic to South Roosevelt is bad enough and now runners with signs that say ‘Runners on road’. Shame on planners and approvers.”
“All major city event announcements should be required to include: ‘The Key West Municipal Code, § 18-87 prohibits open containers of alcoholic beverages in public and will be enforced for this event.’ A lot of people were hurt, charged with DUIs and locked up for battery during Fantasy Fest. ”
“Just a reminder: by Florida state law bicycles are vehicles; therefore they belong in the street, not on the sidewalks, please.”
“If these events are going to block certain businesses, the events need to pay these businesses. Certain events are blocking the businesses and paying customers have trouble getting in the store, bathrooms are trashed and business property is covered is trash from these events.”
“How is it the city manager claims Fantasy Fest was a success when we didn’t have Fantasy Fest? She should have said it was a disaster except, of course, for those few downtown bars who did make money once again at the expense of the locals. Time for a vote to get rid of Fantasy Fest. It’s our city; we need to take it back.”