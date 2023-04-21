“Just a reminder to those looking for affordable housing — only two more years until the transient licenses expire at the Truman Annex. Think about how much affordable housing that will add to our inventory.”
“Our commissioners are awful. They completely disregard locals. They don’t understand that signing a contract is legally binding. They are wasting taxpayer money. They don’t care and it’s embarrassing. Do better or resign, please. Locals matter.”
“I counted not less than four signs between Higgs Beach and South Roosevelt that say ‘No Motor Vehicles.’ Shouldn’t those signs be destroyed, since vehicles with motors now legally outnumber vehicles without motors by a multiple of 10 to 1? Do you really trust those same people with really important things like affordable housing?”
“Private organizations can pay higher salaries, lifetime health benefits, etc. If the customers object to this kind of decision-making, they can elect to secure their products or services from another purveyor. Not so with a public utility. The community cannot change its supplier, but it can vote in 2024.”
“The very reason we have inalienable fundamental rights enshrined in our constitution (as opposed to laws), such as the all-important right of individuals to vote and ability to select our leaders, is precisely to prevent the perceptions of others leading to the infringement of such a fundamental right.”
“So, let me make sure I understand this: without a permit or training, I can carry a weapon and even display it in a non-threatening way, but I can’t walk around with an open alcoholic beverage container?”
“Remember when the Key West Chamber of Commerce got involved with Mosquito Control’s attempt to provide senior management and spouses with 100% benefits, including post-retirement? The Chamber was a great leader then. We need that now with FKAA. Their voice matters.”