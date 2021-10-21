“Remember when we thought that the coming vaccines would end COVID? Now that the vaccine is here, people are dreaming up all kinds of reasons for not getting the shot.”
“I have been inconvenienced by the electric company a few times recently for what seems a long time. I will be happy when they move on from my travel area; however, they have a job to do. They just need to get on with it in a way that makes sense for them, deal with it. I thank them and appreciate what they do.”
“Maybe the sign on U.S. 1 on how many fatalities should also include how many accidents and how many airlifts.”
“It appears that Key West could, by appropriate ordinances, limit cruise ships at Pier B. The post-referendum state action is limited only to voter initiative restrictions. Why compromise away the landslide vote on the referendums? Limitations on private sector businesses where the public good is concerned is widely upheld.”
“Term limits on our city commissioners and mayor have the possibility of producing a citizen government of more ordinary people rather than full-time politicians. Theoretically, they would be more in harmony with public opinion and with their districts’ constituents. The president and governor are two terms — that’s enough!”
“Why do real estate ads advertise ‘walking distance to Duval’ like that is a good thing. Yes, please, may I own a house where addicts and lost tourists roam only to roam too far and relieve themselves in your yard!”
“Let’s stop wasting Key West taxpayer time and money on anti-cruise ship issues. Florida Law 311.25 clearly states ‘any [anti-cruise ship] local law, charter amendment, ordinance, resolution, regulation or policy adopted in such an initiative or referendum, is prohibited, void and expressly preempted to the state.’”
“Aha! Sometime on or between Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, 1821, someone got hold of the whiskey on the USS Shark.”
“Vaccine rate up, COVID hospitalizations down. Gosh, could there be a connection?”
“The reason for the failure of the hired ER physicians at the Baptist hospitals to accept most common health insurance is simple greed. The solution is to hire a different ER group.
“Fifty years ago they said tall buildings will surround the island if you let them. It will become a bowl. Eisenhower Drive is underwater for days after a heavy rain now!”
“The state highway officials need to actually drive on U.S. 1 and see for themselves where there are now ‘no passing’ zones that are not needed.”