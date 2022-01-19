“Mount Trashmore could be Key West Tropical Overlook Park, see Little Island in NYC on the Hudson River as inspiration: http://www.littleisland.org.”
“Stop drawing crowds to Key West when our positivity rate is between 30-40%! Events that promote tourism at the expense of the health of our residents are inexcusable. We must stop frequenting those business and organizations who continue to be irresponsible. Dollars do not outweigh Keys lives.”
“The Truman Waterfront is truly beautiful and used for many community events. Why should we building housing that will obstruct the view shared by many for a small amount of housing?”
“Instead of hiring an expert to survey what people want to do with Mount Trashmore, the city needs to tell us how they plan to mitigate what lies beneath that mound. Where do they plan to dispose of the underground trash?”
“Our local SPCA has been very, very helpful in helping me with two feral cats. I want to thank them publicly.”
“Anyone besides me feeling discriminated against? I’m a retired resident of Key West, yet I no longer qualify for senior discount at the FKAA or Keys Energy because I don’t homestead here.’
“Why not get an electric bike? Goes as fast as a scooter but requires no license, no registration, no insurance. And you can ride bike lanes, paths, sidewalks, etc.”
“The diaries of Mr. Hackley and LCDR Perry have certainly become boring. Have you not come across a diary from the Mom’s Tea Room madam, which certainly have to be more interesting than these.”
“Why is it only in Key West that you can get rapid COVID tests? Why not testing sites up and down the Keys? Come on, BOCC, get it done.”
“Be aware. In less than a week, I have come within inches of being hit by cars doing ‘Hollywoods’ at stop signs or actually running stop signs, never even looking for a person in the crosswalk. What is going on? Where is a police person when you need one?”
“Thank you, Carnival Cruise Lines, for cancelling your January and February cruises to Key West. We appreciate you are limiting the spread of COVID/omicron. We appreciate you are protecting the ocean reef.”