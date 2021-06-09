“The first post-pandemic mega cruise ship sailed into Venice, Italy. It was met by land-based and waterborne peaceful protesters. As reported, many on the cruise ship said ‘Blimey, if they don’t want us here maybe we should go someplace else.’ Good sense showed all around.”
“The upcoming work on the Mallory Square dock has nothing to do with cruise ships or public safety. They are building an access point for the Cuba invasion tunnel. The Cuban civilian evacuees who are returned through it will be boarded directly onto cruise ships for transportation out of Florida.”
“Officials who encouraged the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have not been punished but their day of reckoning is coming. Voters and corporate businesses should withhold contributions to them and to those who voted not to recognize the certified presidential election results.”
“Has anyone seen the seaweed at South Beach? The tractor has been gone for over a week so no seaweed has been moved. It just keeps growing every day with piles of plastic trash filtered throughout it. It is a disgusting stinking mess! The city should be ashamed!”
“Today’s Forecast: Another Brawl on Duval!”
“I frequently see three or four motorcycle police officers in unison racing up and down the boulevards. Yesterday I noticed two very expensive police boats up on racks underneath the ferry terminal. Today an officer on horseback on Caroline. Is there no end to what we spend?”
“When nearly half of Americans openly disbelieve election results as crooked, and the other half dismiss their concerns outright as ‘the big lie,’ then we are just waiting for a catalyst for armed conflict. Everyone must work to build confidence in the fairness of our election process.”
“I tried using the new parking app at the city lot on Caroline last weekend and noticed it does not offer the free four hour parking for residents. Confirmed this with the city this week — they say ‘It has been taken into consideration at this time and may have that option in the future.’ Residents still need to use the kiosks and will need to input their tag numbers. Once it’s ‘updated’, we won’t have to go to the kiosk to register.”
“Someone should warn Fishermen’s Hospital not to turn that pineapple upside down.”
“Is the simplistic answer to Poinciana’s future to rent available space for affordable housing? If the city and county accept this as a panacea, that will defeat the purposes for which Poinciana was created: elder care and aging-in-place. Let’s not send our elders to Homestead.”
“Have you heard this one before? A bicycle repair man, a poet, an electrician and a fisherman walk into a city meeting and convince the commissioners that they know better than the licensed design engineers when it comes to repairing a deep water ship dock. I might start dabbling in brain surgery now.”