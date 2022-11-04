“I have a solution for that problem of the armed and masked guards at the dropoff ballot boxes: Have a drag queen go sit down beside them.”
“For the past two years, the high school stadium hasn’t been able to used because they say that it is unsuitable. So how are you still able to use it? You know darn well if it was a business, they would get red-tagged and a fine!”
“Why all the fuss about finding a new Key West city manager? Every other Key West resident has already been city manager at least once in the past couple of years. It’s now my turn.”
“Loved the comment about MCSO mugshots didn’t reflect issues associated with Fantasy Fest. So multiple DUIs , batteries, resisting arrest, out of state FUG are a daily affair, there is some truth to that, but not associated with Fantasy Fest? Ha. So glad I (and many of my smarter friends) left that scene.”
“Attending the latest city commission meeting was painful. If you don’t have a clue, please resign. Laws are laws. You don’t get to pick special favors for your buddies.”
“It is a really bad look when city staff is seen having lunch with the same business owner who has an item on the very next city commission meeting. Guess we knew how that vote was going to go.”
“Could someone please explain to me how bridging Admiral’s Cut benefits the tax-paying residents of Key West, who paid for the Truman Waterfront Park? Brings nothing but more people, no entrance fee, no concessions to make to profit from, just more people trashing our beautiful park. Forget about Admiral’s Cut!”