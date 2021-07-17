“What we see now is a City Commission united behind their constituency to carry out the wishes of the voters. There is no limit to what can be accomplished if we can continue this unity.”
“A huge, unannounced, police-escorted attempt of a parade through a residential neighborhood after 8 p.m. with music blasting, 15 minutes on non-stop horns, screaming and foul language does not make me want to support your cause.”
“Ban golf carts east of White Street on U.S. 1.”
“How about a compromise? 60% said no to cruise ships, but 40% said yes. Shut down Mallory and Outer Mole (66% of docks), and leave Pier B alone. Fewer ships, no lawsuits and everyone’s vote is honored.”
“If you like my wind chimes, you’ll love my new steel drum.”
“The city attorney said regulating ships was like the Duck Tour lawsuit on steroids. That lawsuit was a clear case of collusion, with a city official on tape saying they will ‘ground them into the dirt.’ This has nothing to do with passing a legal ordinance regulating ships.”
“The locals who complain about the cruise ship tourists would never think of coming downtown in the daytime and, truthfully, there is no reason for them to come downtown. The 40% of residents who voted for the cruise ships depend on the daytime foot traffic for their livelihoods.”
“Nice article in the Citizen about the new restaurant and marina in Islamorada. I wish them all the luck. But it begs the several questions: Where are they going to get the employees? Are they providing housing and won’t it just create more traffic woes to an already terrible situation?”
“Florida Healthy Beaches website shows Smathers, Higgs and South Beach all having unsafe levels of fecal pollution and issued advisories to stay out of the water. Meanwhile, tourists are swimming, there are no large signs warning people and the hotel using South Beach does not inform there guests. That’s wrong!”
“Once the City Commission figures out a way to negate state law regarding cruise ships DeSantis will figure out a way to negate that move. Complete political payoff. How corrupt.”
“The city of Venice, Italy, announced that large cruise ships will be banned from docking at the City Center ‘to protect the environment, landscape, artistic and cultural integrity of Venice.’ Smaller ships with 200 passengers will be allowed to dock. If they can do it, so can Key West.”