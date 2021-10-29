“Great, another development on College Road to go with that on Rockland Key and on Stock Island. More cars and congestion and phony affordable housing. St. Bede’s sits empty and few units at Rivera on Flagler occupied. It’s long past time to vote out all commissioners, county and city.”
“The residential parking permit is a disaster. I completed the paperwork on Oct. 13 and have not heard back. Called and no one got back to me. Is city going to enforce on Nov. 1?”
“In our constitutional republic, the rule of law protects the rights of the minority. When the majority attempts to trample upon others, the rule of law voids their majority vote. Our civilization depends upon us all working together; that requires compromise.”
“Florida is planning to offer $5,000 bonuses to out-of-state police officers who lost their positions because they wouldn’t comply with vaccine mandates. Isn’t this just incentivizing anti-vax sentiments by offering cash bonuses and employment to those who defied the laws of their home jurisdictions?
“Maybe the new multimodal coordinator can actually get something tangible done, like opening up the Angela Street cemetery gate or getting some way finding signage so tourists ride on safer routes. No more big buses and ebikes, those were bad ideas.”
“Navy jets are flying wildly out of their flight patterns over elementary schools and hospitals.”
“Respectfully, commissioner, the measures that the Key West voters overwhelming supported were compromises. Seeking mediation as you suggest would water them down to nothing, which obviously is the goal of the opponents. Please do you job and support the will of the voters.”
“Bertha Street pathway is a disgrace: it’s flooded all the time, it’s muddy, you can barely have two people walking on it, never mind when there’s a cyclist. Whoever is in charge needs to sort it out.”
“The Key West taxpayers just spent $1 million dollars 24 police cruisers. Do we ever have that many cars on patrol at the same time?”
“Fifty years ago they said tall buildings will surround the island if you let them. It will become a bowl. Eisenhower Drive is underwater for days after a heavy rain now!”