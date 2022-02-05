“As usual, nothing will be done about the electric bikes that whiz along on our sidewalks until someone is crippled or killed.”
“The key to discouraging the large ships is through their passengers. Inform them about the effects on the sensitive environment, and they will be our partners. Someone with a simple sign on each block of Duval should do the trick. We want the passengers, just not the large ships.”
“Looks like it’s time for Key West to write some rent control legislation.”
“Glad to see my raise in property taxes went to a patrol boat for the Sheriff’s Office , whose jurisdiction is on land. Why do we have the FWC then?”
“Sen. Rodriquez, no matter where you stand on cruise ships, what about home rule? You have betrayed us.”
“What a waste of time and effort, and negative energy spread throughout our community this anti-cruise passenger effort was. Countless hours and dollars that could have accomplished something good for our city, instead of dividing us all.”
“The city should adopt rent control. It will be just the impetus that I need to kick out my tenants and put their apartment onto the far-more lucrative monthly vacation rental market.”
“Crystal cruises are dropping passengers in the Bahamas instead of Port Everglades to avoid paying their past due fuel charges. I hope our port doesn’t let that cruise line into Key West; they shouldn’t be blessed to do as they wish anywhere they wish.”
“Glad to see Jimmy Buffett, a notable marine environmentalist, has started a new cruise line and purchased an older cruise ship. Looking forward to seeing the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, formerly Costa Classica, docking in Key West! Another of his smart business moves, Good luck, Jimmy!”