“If you have a complaint about something that needs to addressed in the city or county, it would make more sense to use your time to contact the agency responsible for problem. Do your research and check the city’s website. Putting your comment in the Voice will not solve the problem.”

“The Duval pocket park is a mess. It’s full of debris, sand and trash. Half the landscaping is dead. What an embarrassment for the thousands of visitors who see it every day. Enough is enough.”