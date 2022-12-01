“If you have a complaint about something that needs to addressed in the city or county, it would make more sense to use your time to contact the agency responsible for problem. Do your research and check the city’s website. Putting your comment in the Voice will not solve the problem.”
“The Duval pocket park is a mess. It’s full of debris, sand and trash. Half the landscaping is dead. What an embarrassment for the thousands of visitors who see it every day. Enough is enough.”
“I’m curious as to how Admiral’s Cut is going to complete the pedestrian walkway when there is a U.S. Navy base in the way? You will still have to walk through neighborhoods and not on the water. The walk is already connected through Truman Annex. Let’s move on to something important.”
“I can remember as a young child when commercial airliners worked like a city bus, making multiple stops to drop off some passengers, take on more passengers and continue toward their final destination. I think that commercial flights have been non-stop for decades, even to Key West.”
“Wait a minute. How high were those ‘extremely high tides on Key Largo’ that destroyed tomato plants and winter vegetables in 1897? You’re telling me we’ve had devastating high tides for 125 years, but all of a sudden ‘climate change’ is the cause? Please explain.”
“Those living in the Truman Annex don’t want strangers wandering through their neighborhood. That’s why security locks all the perimeter gates after sunset. How could the city compensate us for giving up the security of our homes by bridging the Admiral’s Cut? Being safe in our homes is priceless.”
“I’m guessing 95% of Key Westers haven’t heard of a ‘pedestrian improvement plan’ and couldn’t care less. Tourists are happy here. Locals care more about tax rates, housing, local parks, better code enforcement of Airbnbs and a dozen other priorities. Not a bridge over Admiral’s Cut and another legal battle.”