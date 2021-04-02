“Thank you, Publix and other retailers who are continuing to keep our essential services safe for customers and employees. For those who don’t want to mask up, use curbside pick-up and you can avoid the mask and there will be no need for the whining and tantrums.”
“The Key West outdoor mask mandate has never been about science, but about control. That is why it’s not being followed. The mandate is like an ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit, a spoof on reality. Please stop making this news. It is ruining fabulous Key West.”
“Lights on throughout the high school all night. Surely, if this is a security measure, electronic alarms would do as well; saving energy, reducing light pollution, sparing the birds who roost in the salt ponds adjoining.”
“Hundreds of motorcycles revving their pipes all over town, loudly buzzing scooters, tourists honking their horns and yelling, music turned up so loud it shakes your house and you’re complaining about wind chimes? All of this is avoidable if someone would just enforce the noise ordinance.”
“If you donated to the anti-cruise ship cause, you should ask for your donation back. They obviously didn’t do their homework. Commissioner Kaufman predicted this pre-emption outcome back in July.”
“Four motorcycle cops zipping around together, what is that about? Shouldn’t they be separated and citing train horn guy, speeders or at least the loud muffler dirt bike riders?”
“You say: ‘Termites perform a needed service.’ Please educate me what that is. Thank you.”
“Thank you, Publix, and other stores for still requiring masks. Some of us haven’t been able to get shots yet and actually care about our and other’s health.”
With his “no mask” comments, the governor should do his next press conference dressed like Oprah and shout “You get a ventilator and you get and ventilator and you get a ventilator.”
“If census.gov population numbers are correct, Monroe County has already fully vaccinated 35% of its adult (18 and older) population. With more people being vaccinated every day, the county will be in really great shape very soon!”
“I picked my hurricane re-entry sticker up last week. It is not barcoded. It is exactly like last year’s. Has no date and I still want to know why I need one when there is a Key West residential parking sticker on my window that I had to verify and pay for. I’ve asked many times with no answer.”