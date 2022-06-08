“Bike tours: please stay out of our small city parks like Willie Ward Park in Bahama Village. These are walking paths and a place for kids to play, not 20 bikes to ride through telling people to get out of the way! Can’t locals have any area for our kids?”
“If a group of people went about tricking birds into eating food with hooks in it and then making them fly and jump while attached to a string, for paid amusement, outrage and arrests would be made. Why are tarpon fishermen any different? And they preach about the environment, too!”
“What tourist in their right mind will come to the USA with a mass shooting happening practically every day! Your guns may make you feel safer, but we will all go broke for lack of business. Then what?”
“Is there really 5-million gallons unaccounted for loss in our aqueduct system each day? If so, someone needs in the FKAA should be accountable!”
“Let’s begin beautification of lower Duval with doing away with the illegal outdoor T-shirt displays”
“Alex was pretty much a non-event, yet Miami-Dade sewer system got swamped and discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the ocean. How much did Key West leak? The beach water quality reports will soon tell.”
“The Virgin cruise ship came into town on last week and it was amazing! Hundreds of young, fun, LGBTQ+ passengers visited our island and brought joy and lots of spending to Duval businesses. Bravo, Sir Branson, this is what Key West needs from the cruise industry.”
“Welcome to Hypocrisy Island! Where Cap’n Tarpon can point to the sky and exclaim ‘The ship, the ship!’ He samples turbidity in a minute area of the approaches to Key West, while ignoring the 1,000 square miles of natural turbidity caused by the recent tropical disturbance.”
“One of the most shocking things about the Building Department article is the exit interviews. What is going on at that city if people feel like they have to either compromise their ethics, or quit?”