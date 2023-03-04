“A big thank you to Scott, a bus driver for Key West. My wife fell on College Road and hit her head. Scott stopped, helped her up and onto the bus along with myself and two dogs. He then transported us to the hospital and escorted my wife inside.”
“I finally spoke to two state representatives who assure me that if Key West tries to limit monthly rentals using a zoning loophole, they will immediately file a bill to take away all rental restrictions like they did in Mexico Beach. They’re confident it will pass.”
“Rocket science is to develop evidence to support broad sweeping generalizations about people’s motivations. I have friends who used to come to Key West to enjoy the majesty of the big ships and enjoyed watching them come and go.”
“I never claimed my college student daughter couldn’t vote absentee. I said she is prohibited from voting in person at her college campus where tens of thousands of students historically vote en mass.”
“It is sad that so many, many parents are letting their kids make decisions for them, and that they believe everything that comes out of their kids’ mouths. Something a good friend of mine said to his kids, when they were kids, ‘I’m the dad, you’re the kids.’”
“Thank you, thank you, thank you to Code enforcing the occupancy rules with fire and safety concern in our establishments.”
“Many of our homeless are veterans who fought for your right to vote. Perhaps you should forfeit your right to vote for believing state-issued IDs are free or for being so nonchalant about disenfranchising our citizens.”
“Perhaps your business is slow because people can’t find your store sandwiched between the ones selling medical cannabis and others selling vulgar T-shirts bragging about flatulence, describing one’s sexuality and mocking our president.”
“Volunteers wanted to paint the new Key West airport signs Conch pink. Meet on the first of next month.”