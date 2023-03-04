“A big thank you to Scott, a bus driver for Key West. My wife fell on College Road and hit her head. Scott stopped, helped her up and onto the bus along with myself and two dogs. He then transported us to the hospital and escorted my wife inside.”

“I finally spoke to two state representatives who assure me that if Key West tries to limit monthly rentals using a zoning loophole, they will immediately file a bill to take away all rental restrictions like they did in Mexico Beach. They’re confident it will pass.”