“The DOT is going to redesign South Roosevelt Boulevard; do we want a taxi/ Uber raceway? No! Let’s relax a little along Smathers. Safety for all.”
“As we are apparently transitioning into a ‘pay to play’ state, maybe we citizens can boycott the businesses which try to pre-empt our voted preferences and public safety measures.”
“Before the City rebuilds Mallory Square and Lower Duval, rebuild first the quagmired Building Department.”
“Thank you to all who are working so hard to protect our environment against the cruise ships!”
“If you google the Stanford university study on wearing masks for COVID-19 protection, you find that it has nothing to do with Stanford and they disavow with it. In fact, Stanford scientists say we should wear masks to control the spread of COVID-19.”
“Can you tell me any place in town that doesn’t require a mask?”
“I read about the 100 high school students who were sent home for testing positive or exposure of COVID-19. Then a couple days later I hear they’re planning on prom and in-person graduation; not sure that’s the best plan at this point.”
“If/when DeSantis signs the anti-cruise ship ban he was paid to get passed, we have to think of our options. Take our signs to the B pier. ‘Cruisers are losers, we don’t want you here, go away’ come to mind), or maybe make the disembarkation fee $2k each!”
“Another Voice submission alleging that a ‘Stanford study’ found that face masks are ineffective and harmful. Forbes Magazine retorts that: it’s not a Stanford study; it’s not even really a study and it didn’t show that face masks are ineffective against COVID-19 or that they are harmful.”
“Another snorkeling/dive death in the Keys; time for an electronic death sign like for car crashes.”
“Cruise ships do not destroy nature or the reef. Small, luxury ships will never come here. Airlines and buses full of people polite the air. You never mention those. Day trip people come by the bus loads! Cruise ships must leave before 5 p.m. so you can have your peace, or can you? This whole issue is a waste of time and space!”
“Rumor has it ‘train horn guy’ is a descendant of Henry Flagler.”
“While many complain about melodic wind chimes, does anyone have suggestions regarding incredibly noisy, screechy children who cannot swim in their pool without disturbing the entire neighborhood? Does this fall under the Key West noise ordinance?”
“Perhaps Gov. DeSantis has shot himself in the foot if he sticks by requiring cruise ships to ban proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sadly, we know he can be bought. Guess businessmen will have to shell out more $$.”