“Let’s implement a Tourism Sustainability Tax of 10% on all hotel and vacation rental stays, use the money for police, fire and community services that keep this place running instead of spending in on advertising for more over-tourism.”
“The point was that the people who howl about tree removal and demand we protect trees at all costs spend no energy protecting the unborn and wouldn’t question a pet owner’s right to euthanize a dog. Why do they think the own everyone else’s trees but care nothing for lives?”
“With people flowing over out southern border in record numbers, why are we still repatriating brave Cubans who make the dangerous trip here?”
“The city of Key West’s median income monthly rental rates for ‘affordable’ workforce housing is $1.7K. With utilities, that’s about $23K/year, more than half of Key West’s median income. More workforce housing won’t help, if it’s at that price.”
“It’s turtle-nesting season at Smathers beach. If you want to walk South Roosevelt after dark, take a flashlight.”
“The city needs to care about its citizens and increase the lighting on South Roosevelt Boulevard. Three of us walk in the early morning and have stepped on broken glass and dog crap so many times it’s incredible. And then there’s the near misses from electric bikes with no lights.”