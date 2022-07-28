“My local PBS station here on the other peninsula was airing Ken Burns’ piece on Hemingway last night, focusing on 1929-45. It struck me that when he lived on Whitehead Street, he was in his 30s. It got me to wondering, why does the festival’s look-alike contest focus on old Hemingway? ”
“The Department of Environmental Corruption is finally free of coral-huggers. Let’s get to work and bring our great cruise ships back.”
“The autocrats want to overthrow democracy.”
“Shame on all the audience members at the political forum — booing and yelling is degrading — grow up!”
“Cruise ships weren’t here first. The U.S. Navy was, dredging the harbor several times last century. Sunset and Wisteria islands are the dredged spoils. Also, Fort Taylor before that. Ship haters believing cruise ships ran over corals and conchs in the harbor know nothing of ships nor Key West history.”
“I hope I am wrong, but the original American democracy, and maybe America itself, appears to have run its course. Nothing created by the mind and hand of man lasts forever, and the current state of affairs in the country proves it.”
“If the commissioners and mayor salaries don’t increase, we will continue to be stuck with retired septuagenarians who view the job as a hobby or business owners with an agenda instead of better qualified, younger and more vibrant candidates. Key West has a $200 million budget, folks, drop in the bucket.”
“Where one-way Petronia and Pine streets meet White Street, there are stop signs. Thousands of cars a day. Peary Court’s automatic traffic light on White Street stops everyone to let one car out. For the good of the environment, give them a stop sign or blinking red/yellow.”
“How could it possible be that after 60 years of the pride and culture of the great Cuban-American people of South Florida, that we sit silently while families of Cuba risk their lives coming here on pieces of Styrofoam, and we do nothing?! Shame of the people of Key West who allow these people to be shipped back to a country with little food or medicine.”