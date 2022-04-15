“There is plenty of room in the Poinciana complex for two- to four-unit clusters of workforce housing throughout that area. We’ve got the land. Use it.”
“Thank you, Key West adults, for looking into toning down the train wreck called Fantasy Fest. It has gotten so nasty, crowded, dangerous and disgusting. I quit going when Goombay went to hell and I couldn’t walk down the street without tripping over trash, drunks or both. Make it go away!”
“The guy who drives up and down Duval Street with his flags lives in public housing? Ha, ha, I guess that’s one way to ‘own the libs.’”
“Well, first the Poker Run, now Fantasy Fest. Good luck, service industry, paying those ridiculous rents. This is the end of Key West.”
“It’s good to see the city changing Fantasy Fest. You either adapt to change or you die. Town is busy all summer. The tired argument that we need it because people are struggling no longer applies. All Fantasy Fest does is replace family-friendly summer visitors with nudists and swingers.”
“Curious if the city is going to reimburse us citizens for the nails in our tires from all the construction going on? Who do we report this to? I know I pick up nails and screws all the time awhile walking around town.”
“You will never stop the nudity at Fantasy Fest until you ban the body paint scheme. Rules should be a minimum top and shorts for both sexes. I really hope I do not see 70-year-old body parts again this year!”
“I love how a certain group always rushes to defend the truck with offensive political flags as ‘free speech.’ They sure support free speech as long as it’s not saying ‘gay’ in class or teaching about our oppressive history. Free speech for those you agree with is not free speech.”
“So, no fantasy and no fest …”
“It is an inconvenient truth to many that corals only thrive in close proximity to ships. Let’s embrace the fact that we need more piers, rather than less. Let’s begin an adopt-a-coral program and place webcams under each pier so that our kids can watch them flourish. Happy corals, happy people!”
“Election notices are publish in English and Spanish. I would like to see Creole and Patois as well, but where do you draw the line?”