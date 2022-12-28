“A committee moves at the speed of its least-informed member and too often is used as a way of sharing irresponsibility. Please, no more committees.”
“When will residents learn to park in the non-residential spaces? That leaves more exclusively residential spaces for the people who live here. If a non-resident space is empty, then park in it!”
“Please repaint the resident street parking spots on Petronia between White and Francis. You cannot read them, and we have become the de facto parking spot for anyone without a permit. Thank you so much.”
“I had a very heavy king mattress, box springs and frame. Called Waste Management. I put everything out on the corner Monday night, gone by Tuesday 7:30 a.m. Thanks, Waste Management, great job!”
“Time to drop the Mallory Square renaming. It’s been confirmed by the library’s historian in a letter from Old Island Restoration Foundation as they renovated it, and it’s named after the Clyde Mallory steamship company that used to dock its steamships there.”
“While we debate the renaming of Mallory Square and the proper way to teach history, can we accurately describe the Atlantic slave trade? Over 400 years, the vast majority of slaves were sold to Brazil and Caribbean (British) sugar plantations. The U.S. was less than 10% of the trade.”
“Wow, buoys that can report the news — I’m impressed!
“Everyone can settle down and quit arguing about Stephen Mallory. The square was named after the steamship line. Corey Malcom at the library found the receipts, and you can see it for yourself at the library website. If you want to object to honoring him — which is fair — maybe you should be talking to the people who run the sculpture garden in front of Waterfront Playhouse.”