“The tourism industry has many organizations representing their interests. What organization represents the many residents who moved here looking for peace and quiet and want far less tourism? We are becoming the majority in Key West and plan to start voting accordingly.”
“One has to wonder if they made our main water pipeline the best way possible, or the cheapest?”
“Hoping the grammar police will wave their wand again on the sign at The triangle to restore the “LY” in safely.”
“In a city with many religious and spiritual institutions declining, the picture of Peace Covenant Presbyterian expanding their organ pipes speaks of a healthy congregation. In addition, but not pictured, are all the service and support they give to those in need in our community: faith in action.”
“Why do I keep reading about new development? It doesn’t matter if it’s workforce housing, these people still use water and the water company said we are over capacity! Time to cancel the project at Truman Waterfront and anything else planned before we all have no water!”
“I’m wondering what ‘lifetime of service’ the Aqueduct authority was referring to when they gave lifetime benefits to the executive director and former city attorney. Both of these people joined the organization about a year ago. How does that warrants lifetime benefits your customers can only dream of?”
“I am all for the state eliminating the Tourist Development Council. The Monroe County TDC collects $100 million a year, yet they would not fund the recent bicentennial celebration at Truman. We don’t need anymore publicity for the Keys. We have more tourist then we can handle now!”
“They say that you can live three days without water.”
“I want to thank the writer of the letter asking the tough questions that I naively assumed our county and city leaders would ask. What is the plan? Seems like business as usual approving more housing and begging the state for more ROGOs. What about our water capacity?”
“For the commenter saying unions provide lifetime health benefits for their members. Yes, I have it. It’s secondary to Medicare and I pay $337 per month for it. It’s not free.”