“As part of the Sunday Dog Beach Yacht Club, we love the interaction of ourselves and your pups but, as with any picnic, your dog can get sick eating the wrong foods and it is discouraged. Oh, and we are locals, so calm yourself. Thank you.”
“Whew, what a great week! First, we vaccinated can safely shuck our masks. Next, the Reimaginers are unmasked as environmental gmisleaders. Mallory Pier supports a healthy coral community. Corals are thriving in close proximity to cruise ships.”
“I don’t know about you, but I think the Governor should be following the CDC’s recommendations and not the other way around. He seems to be following some science fiction. It appears he has other goals in mind than protecting our citizens.”
“Why is it that you can have a football game Friday night at the stadium, but you can’t have your traditional graduation there? You need to stop picking and choosing certain things. Please explain!”
“By and large, dog owners are the rudest people on the planet. You drag their dander-laden canines into restaurants, grocery stores, hardware stores; everywhere. You have no regard for the allergies, fears or comfort levels of others when you sit their dirty butts in carts or let them take up seats.”
“I was disgusted to see 17 pages of tax delinquencies in our paper. If you want to own a business or live here, pay your fair share like the rest of us! I will not frequent any business in the future who is on that list.”
“I am surprised that William Hackley could go to the market at 4 a.m.”
“Guidelines laws, requests, rules — who cares? No enforcement equates to no compliance. As it should be!”
“While most would probably not agree that the pandemic was just a bad flu, most would probably agree that Kool-Aid was the most popular beverage of the past year.”
“Sorry anti-harvester, a definition of ‘harvesting’ is: To catch or kill animals for human use. So what you wrote is BS.”
“Referring to the CDC director: ‘But I think this will be a significant erosion of that trust and confidence in the public. Because it looks like the CDC literally did an about-face that it lurched from over-caution to abandoning all caution.’ We’re victims of politics. It’s that simple.”