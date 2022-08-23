“What Kathleen Parker wrote about tourism in Charleston is true for anywhere nice, just insert the name of your favorite place. There isn’t a popular place in the world that isn’t changing, it’s not just a Key West thing.”

“This season, carpet baggers flew down capable of paying millions in cash for houses that put many renters on the street. The outrageous proposed pay raises for commissioners and others in City Hall should be paid with surtaxes on these. Locals are not getting one advantage for the inconvenience and loss of their homes.”