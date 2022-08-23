“What Kathleen Parker wrote about tourism in Charleston is true for anywhere nice, just insert the name of your favorite place. There isn’t a popular place in the world that isn’t changing, it’s not just a Key West thing.”
“This season, carpet baggers flew down capable of paying millions in cash for houses that put many renters on the street. The outrageous proposed pay raises for commissioners and others in City Hall should be paid with surtaxes on these. Locals are not getting one advantage for the inconvenience and loss of their homes.”
“I am glad to see that some election candidates are brave enough to announce their own basic ideology publicly, no matter what it is.”
“As of a few weeks ago, there were roughly 9,000 teachers still needed for this school year here in Florida. Though the lack of affordable housing is part of this problem, the anti-education rhetoric coming from our state government also adds to this shortage.”
“Conchs constantly complain about people coming down here and changing things. I’ve been using Dinghy Beach for the past 40 years and now they want to take that right away from me. I don’t live on a boat, it’s just a nice little spot that will soon be gone.”
“There is a huge effort by the Realtors association to prevent Key West from limiting Airbnbs less than six months. They’re using every means to lobby commissioners against these rules. Please write the commission today, telling them to pass the ordinance.”
“It’s a sad state of affairs when the only decent medical care available is through a paid concierge practice. No wonder so many of the older community are fleeing the island.”
“Mallory Square has been an active ship dock, for all types of ships, for over 150 years. Now it’s going to be a full-time plaza for tourists to buy cheap trinkets and look at the water. This is a major change of historical use by the current city administration; the state and its seaport funding, is surely watching this unfold.”