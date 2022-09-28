“Monroe County and Key West have effectively decriminalized misdemeanors relating to the non-payment of the bed tax and the rental of lodging accommodations without the requisite licenses. The abandonment of criminal investigations and prosecutions tends to encourage an anything-goes mentality.”
“Although I realize some will find this comment gratuitous, I truly believe the process that the city has established to select the city manager’s successor is solid. The names of the members that the commissioners appointed to the committee are very positive names in Key West. Well done.”
“Why should I have to do the work for law and code enforcement on keeping track of people checking in and out of an illegal Airbnb? I see it and I report it, the rest then is up to you. I don’t work for code or law enforcement, nor do I get a W-2.”
“I was here for Hurricane Georges. Someone referred to it as ‘’moderate.” That is putting it mildly from where I was hiding.”
“I just assume that all of the cars that I see plowing through the tidal salt water on Key West streets are rentals.”
“It’s great that the City Commission approved a barrier for the hotels at South Beach. I’m sure they’re aware South Beach is often rated ‘poor’ by the state due to high levels of fecal pollution. Now all that seagrass and fecal-infested water can go to Fort Zachary instead.”
“As a smoker who puts his cigarette butts in a trash can or pocket, I was shocked that it wasn’t multiple 30-gallon bags full in the Citizen photo. Not all smokers are irresponsible. Stop hating on smokers, it’s a drug addiction just like any other, including Monroe County’s beloved alcohol.”
“’It’s my history; we can’t forget it.’ And nobody can — the villains of history, however, need not be honored by statues, plaques or having public areas named after them. Stephen Mallory was an opponent of Black suffrage and a racist.”
“I had the same experience with Code Enforcement as the previous Voicer. The house I reported has a revolving door of weekend 20-somethings partying and yet Code has done nothing at all. Here’s a tip: Overflowing trash cans put out three days before pickup might be your first clue!