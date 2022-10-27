“Why is the Fantasy Fest Street Fair at Truman Waterfront? Now Bahama Village residents can look forward to mostly nude people marching back and forth through our neighborhood. Once this is over, the Powerboat Races will roll in with their Confederate flags flying at the racing village. Thanks, Key West.”
“The TDC manages the county’s tourism marketing efforts to assure long-term economic stability resulting from visitor-related revenues. It is absurd to reverse a TDC decision without hearing from TDC members (orally and in writing) as to the reason(s) for not approving a height of the season, one-night, $150,000 event.”
“You’re kidding yourselves if you think the ‘concert’ for the locals will be available to the locals. It is absurd for anyone to believe that this event can possibly be for locals in the middle of season when everyone is trying to make a living. Tourists are the target audience.”
“Thank you to those members of our community who voted to find a local live-aboard not guilty. Every American deserves the right to be secure in their home from armed invasion by the police, even if their home floats at anchor.”
“I’m a little disappointed that none of the articles I’ve seen about One Human Family being added to the portico ever mention that the slogan came from JT Thompson.”
“We should be grateful that the Monroe County Commission raided the TDC cookie jar for only $150K to put on a party. Remember back in 2016 when $12.5 million of Monroe County Land Authority funds was given to a private organization toward the purchase of Peary Court in Key West?”
“RIP Zombies, ’til next year.”
“In my opinion, the Zombie Ride is the best event in Key West. I was glad to see it happen again.”