“Why is the Fantasy Fest Street Fair at Truman Waterfront? Now Bahama Village residents can look forward to mostly nude people marching back and forth through our neighborhood. Once this is over, the Powerboat Races will roll in with their Confederate flags flying at the racing village. Thanks, Key West.”

“The TDC manages the county’s tourism marketing efforts to assure long-term economic stability resulting from visitor-related revenues. It is absurd to reverse a TDC decision without hearing from TDC members (orally and in writing) as to the reason(s) for not approving a height of the season, one-night, $150,000 event.”