“Fireworks display was impressive. Thank you so very much.”
“Pretend we never had a cruise ship referendum. The pandemic taught us that Key West is much nicer without thousands of day-trippers dumped onto the streets. We’re at capacity, filled with visitors who stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants. Let’s keep it this way.”
“Thank you to the airport staff doing their best and jeers to the upper management for bringing in more airlines and flights then they can handle.”
“Stop signs are to protect cyclists from arrogant drivers who recklessly violate our 20 mph speed limit and are a constant risk to the lives and safety of cyclists. Hit a cyclist and go directly to jail.”
“Kudos to MarineLab for their excellent work providing marine education. But let’s not forget about SeaCamp up on Big Pine. They are the pioneer in this arena and have been doing it for over 50 years.”
“I had a good laugh about the comment suggesting the city to ‘manage’ cruise ship arrivals. The city does not manage anything — all it does is try to rule by power. This issue should have been a round-table discussion to mutually develop an acceptable working relationship with one another. It was a successful approach in other ports.”
“Can we stop using the racist ‘purple face’ term and use the politically correct ‘Lavender Lady’ title?”
“I remember with sadness the good old days, before the pandemic, being able to look out the window and see how many ships were in town. It let me know how pleasant my day would be chatting with tourists from all over the country. I’m glad they are coming back.”
“Thanks to Elsa, the wind chimes left up on my block were damaged and broken. Even Mother Nature hates the darn things.”
“Cheers to the staff at Key West airport. Conditions may be challenging, but the staff is kind and professional. Let’s give credit where it’s due.”
“I get it. You love your wind chimes. Live and let live if you’re home to listen to them. Could you please have the decency to take them down/tie them up when you leave town during hurricane season? Weather events don’t need additional sound effects.”
“The mayor of Maui is pleading with airlines to stop ‘over-tourism.’ There needs to be a balance between the tourist economy and the locals. Seems applicable here, too.”
“There is a planned welcoming gathering for the cruise ship’s arrival. We will also be passing out a list of businesses whose owners are anti cruise ship.”