“Could we please get a few signs on the North Roosevelt Boulevard sidewalk? Signs explaining the laws regarding electric bicycles in English, Creole and Spanish. Everyday there are many e-bikes doing 30 mph, passing people with no warning. Where is the KWPD?”

“Why is a movie with all kinds of heavy equipment being filmed on Smathers Beach during turtle nesting season? I’m sick of the tourism promotion industry here. No respect for anything. We don’t need the promotion! There is nowhere left to live!”