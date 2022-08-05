“Could we please get a few signs on the North Roosevelt Boulevard sidewalk? Signs explaining the laws regarding electric bicycles in English, Creole and Spanish. Everyday there are many e-bikes doing 30 mph, passing people with no warning. Where is the KWPD?”
“Why is a movie with all kinds of heavy equipment being filmed on Smathers Beach during turtle nesting season? I’m sick of the tourism promotion industry here. No respect for anything. We don’t need the promotion! There is nowhere left to live!”
“To all the political candidates who choose not to post their bios/platforms on Hometown Key West: I guess you aren’t really interested in my vote!”
“Why is the city once again considering raising rates paid to Waste Management? Just a reminder, their original contract was more than $1 million higher than competition. Gas prices are falling again. Will they cancel the increase if gas goes below $4? It’s enough. Let them do a ‘go fund me.’”
“Who does mini season benefit, commercial lobstermen and women or the hotel industry?”
“In an attempt to try to subvert the current Texafication of Key West, I suggest we give Texas the right to secede firmly back to Mexico on the other side of the wall. Viva Texaco. Who does not like Tex-Mex anyway? So much easier for the rest of us.”
“Take two fully loaded Conch Tour trains running back to back, add a giant Waste Management trash truck, mix in an oversized contractor’s truck and sprinkle in a police cruiser and two or three other vehicles. Let set in the summer sun for 10 minutes and, voilà — a classic Key West traffic jam! ”
“I, for one, would rather see three ‘big ugly’ cruise ships at Mallory Square, just like the old days. The big blue ocean doesn’t pay my mortgages.”
“Woo,hoo! ‘Election’ season is here. It’s that time of year when an elite cabal of influential outsiders from the Vineyard descend upon us to cast their votes and force feed us all Chardonnay. I’ll stick with my Pinot Grigio, thank you very much.”
“Russia, if you are listening, please find the deleted texts from the Secret Service on Jan. 6.”