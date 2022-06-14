“With AH Monroe dropping out of Fantasy Fest, it’s a perfect time to drop what has become a sleazy, fetish party for people who wouldn’t dare act like heathens in their own hometown.”
“So, here we go again. The Celebrity Equinox (1,041 feet long) will be in on Monday. Pier B and Caribe Nautical will again knowingly violate their agreement with the state will no consequences, thus giving the City Commissioners and the citizens of Key West the ‘finger.’ It’s also scheduled once more in the next few weeks.”
“Who else has noticed that the rush of COVID tourism is over? Streets that were clogged with traffic jams 365 days a year are now relatively empty. Tourists are either staying home or going somewhere else. That $80 million in annual cruise ship tourist income will be missed. ”
“We need our guns in case the government tries to take our guns from us.”
“We have a community responsibility to help stray animals that are suffering with no food, illness, place to sleep and/or pain. Our pets that live in our homes are lucky. The strays are living creatures and shouldn’t suffer. Be kind and utilize the SPCA. We can do better.”
“The city’s attorneys and HR director should brush up on the Whistleblower Act before we, the taxpayers, have to fund another lawsuit.”
“How many bike, scooter, moped, auto and truck accidents have to occur before the KWPD starts making a legitimate and concerted effort to crack down on the reckless behavior of bikes, scooters, mopeds, autos and trucks? Or, does someone important have to die first?”
“So if it is true that the city gets $1M a year from Pier B docking of cruise ships, that means Pier B gets six times that. You do the math, no wonder they are fighting.”