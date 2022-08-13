“A city commissioner is pushing to close Lazy Way to vehicles, even scooter parking, after 6 p.m., wrapped in the flag of ‘public safety.’ There has been one pedestrian injury lawsuit there in recent history, and it did not include a motorized vehicle. No more holiday light tours through there. Lazy Way is not broke, don’t fix it.”
“Serious question: How many people have to die before officials decide to cancel the annual lobster mini-season?”
“For those promoting rhetoric concerning classroom teachers and parental rights, consider joining the PTA or the School Advisory Council, attend monthly school board meetings, or volunteer school-wide or in your child’s classrooms. So many ways to be involved, so little action in earnest. Much ado about nothing! Politics.”
“The first day at KWHS and there were lots of logistical issues. No textbooks. Absent teachers. Two auxiliary classes rooms by the hockey field. No communication with the office. No announcements if there’s a lockdown. What is this 30 minutes of student wellness during Period 3 that wastes time?”
“If the Santa Clara Condominium is to be our Surfside, why hasn’t the city torn it down by now?”
“I wonder if Brewfest will include nose plugs for all their attendees. If you don’t know what I mean, just stop by South Beach one day and see (smell) for yourself.”
“Those e-bikers are workers coming from Stock Island on North Roosevelt Boulevard and, believe me, they don’t need the exercise.”
“Hands down, the best Fantasy Fest T-shirt art was the 2012 A-Conch-Alypse with crazy cats, drunk chickens and people dancing on Duval Street.”
“Even with a 9% increase in the assessed value of Key West property, the city wants to raise the taxes by 12%? How much revenue did we lose by closing our ports, and how much did the city foot in legal fees because of the actions of a small group of activists?”