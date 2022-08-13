“A city commissioner is pushing to close Lazy Way to vehicles, even scooter parking, after 6 p.m., wrapped in the flag of ‘public safety.’ There has been one pedestrian injury lawsuit there in recent history, and it did not include a motorized vehicle. No more holiday light tours through there. Lazy Way is not broke, don’t fix it.”

“Serious question: How many people have to die before officials decide to cancel the annual lobster mini-season?”