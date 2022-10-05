Keys Energy: kudos to all the good work by your crews before and after the storm. While I may have complained about the alternating traffic during those maintenance activities, I certainly appreciated it during the event. Keep up the good work!”
“The destruction of Sanibel and Fort Myers will lead to the final nail in the Keys’ coffin. Soaring demand for alternate vacation places will drive demand and hotel prices here through the roof. Every house will be a vacation rental. ”
“Curious, no gas stations in Key West have lowered prices. DeSantis signed the tax rate reduction into law. Passed by the Florida Legislature, the tax rate will reduce the rate by 25.3-cents. The reduced rate will run from Oct. 1 and extends through Oct. 31.”
“So the grocer wouldn’t let you set up a voter registration table at their location. Who are you and what organization do you belong to? That may play a role in it and has nothing to do about keeping ‘democracy.’ Go online, go to a post office, go to a library, go to government building, but a grocery store? Nope.”
“When the City Commissioners and mayor make tiny salaries, only the wealthy or retired can serve.”
“Why do fossil fuels make up 98% (natural gas 80% and coal 18%) of the electricity generation for Key West? We have a clean, safe, emissions-free nuclear power plant just a couple of miles from Monroe County’s northern border. Why import dirty, environmentally destructive energy from somewhere else?”
“Time to help others whose homes were demolished by Hurricane Ian. If there is any money left from the $12 million Florida budgeted to ship migrants to other states, that money would be better spent helping our fellow Floridians!”
“Give the option for migrants from the Mexican border to come to Florida, help with cleanup and reconstruction. Give them a shovel, hard hat, three squares per day, a worker’s camp, eight hours of work, one hour of English lessons per day, five days a week. After a year, give ‘em citizenship!”