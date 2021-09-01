“A Letter to the Editor suggests that Key Westers re-vote on the cruise ship referendums. Voters were berated for believing misleading arguments, a lack of clear-thinking and similar comments amounting to nothing more than baying at the moon. In elections, regrets are as commonplace as wishes: there are no do-overs.”
“There would be less animosity toward tourists if their attitude was respectful to our situation (rising numbers and hospital filling up) over the current attitude that is prevalent on social media, which is ‘Cancel whatever you want, we’re coming anyway and will do what we want!’”
“I love the new ‘Dumpster art.’ More, please.”
“Flagler Speedway has opened again for another season of parents, students and school buses exceeding the speed limit and changing lanes continuously, without using signals.”
“My, oh my. My neighbor can now be evicted for not paying rent for two years. I’ve been paying each month. Both of us are working. Only the news media will continue the fight for him.”
“We have had record numbers for hotel occupancy, incoming flights, hotel prices. Cruise ships haven’t been here for a year. Businesses seem to be doing just fine. Ten days without Fantasy Fest won’t change that, but it could save our citizens, healthcare workers and hospital. Cancel Fantasy Fest, please.”
“Thanks to those who have lowered flags to half-mast to honor those killed in Afghanistan.”
“I cannot read another call for mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports and stay silent. Why is no one addressing the fact that natural immunity from having had COVID is proving to be as good or even better than immunity from the vaccine? Follow the science, people.”
“With the amount of tourists openly drinking while driving electric cars/golf carts, I assume it’s now legal?”
“I respectfully request police strategically place cars throughout the length of Flagler Avenue between South Roosevelt and the high school to slow down traffic before somebody gets hurt.”
“While at this time Monroe County School District is requiring masks, with opt out, many of the students may arrive wearing them but they don’t stay on long in class and especially during lunch where social distancing isn’t possible. Enforcement is lacking.”