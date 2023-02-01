“I do not understand why the same person is allowed to sleep on the only covered tiki hut at the west end of Fort Zach every single day, thereby excluding families from using it. I overheard an elderly lady who had trouble walking remark ‘I sure wish there were other covered tables around here.’”
“Removing the old airport signs and replacing them with cold concrete struck me as a sad example of how we pave paradise. These may be renovations, but they are not improvements.”
“For those of you who want to make Key West into Naples, go to Naples. The chickens and iguanas were here before you. Leave all of us, and the things that make Key West quirky and interesting alone.”
“ After 20-plus years of walking the bridge to Pigeon Key, they wanted $20 for the four of us to use the facilities. Not everyone carries money on them for a walk like this. I don’t mind a fee to go onto Pigeon Key but if this is the new policy, they need to provide porta-potties at the top of the ramp for emergencies and large families with small children. ”
“Now I understand why the U.S. Navy calls the F-35s, Lightning. When they’re in town it sounds like a thunderstorm. Go Navy.”
“To the whiner who suggested we use a cruise ship for housing: Where do you plan on parking it?”
“Just wondering when the city is going to put some signs on Flagler Avenue telling people that there is a safe bike lane one street north on Staples. Not sure if the city commissioners or the mayor understand this should have been done years ago. Do signs really cost more than someone’s life?”
“The new athletic fields on Kennedy and N. Roosevelt are just beautiful. Watching this process for a while has been interesting but all at once, they are beautiful. I think they might not even be finished but the company selected to do this has certainly measured up. Thank you to everyone involved.”