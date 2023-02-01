“I do not understand why the same person is allowed to sleep on the only covered tiki hut at the west end of Fort Zach every single day, thereby excluding families from using it. I overheard an elderly lady who had trouble walking remark ‘I sure wish there were other covered tables around here.’”

“Removing the old airport signs and replacing them with cold concrete struck me as a sad example of how we pave paradise. These may be renovations, but they are not improvements.”