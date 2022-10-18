“Tragically, Monroe County lost 132 citizens to COVID. Unfortunately, there are not 132 bridges to rename in their honor. In recognizing their humanitarianism and in their honor, perhaps a multi-social service center could be established and financed with annual fundraisers and private donations.”
“Someone puts up a McDonald’s sign as a joke, and all the gullible people lose their minds.”
“Hats off to the custodians that care for the public restrooms at Conch Harbor. Very clean and well-equipped! Such a busy tourist area gets to appreciate our city!”
“If anyone is in control of the Navy jets, can they explain why they take off to east and don’t stay to the east and go over four or five houses but turn southeast and go over 60 or 70 houses?”
“If you’ve ever sat through an entire commission meeting and watched some of the characters who come out for public comment, you know darn well those dudes on the dais deserve a pay increase. The time has come for fair commissioner compensation.”
“Terrestrial dwellings also create navigational and environmental hazards after a hurricane. Should we prohibit those too? Has anyone seen a piece of a house on the water after a storm? I have.”
“A Voicer lamented that elected officials should pay more attention to fixing roads, answering telephone calls, cleaning the city, etc., that affect daily life. Here, the mayor and commissioner perform legislative functions; oversight of the everyday operations resides with the city manager, who is not directly accountable to the voters.”
“City Commissioners get paid $20K per year for one meeting every other week. That works out to $200/hour. If that’s not enough money for them to run the city, I don’t want them. County Commissioners work far more hours for their $50K.”
“FKAA raises should simply be tied to the annual cost-of-living index. This year might be 10, but next year could be five, so shouldn’t be a set number. Unless these negotiations are a farce and merely a way for some to take care of their friends. Unnecessary drama.”
“Part-time pay, part-time results.”
“To the Voicer waving the harbor pilots’ ledger sheet faster than a Russian conscript surrendering in the Donbas, your ‘et cetera’ list of expenses left out the rent they don’t pay the city, which was my point. Fishermen pay rent in the Bight. Why not harbor pilots?”