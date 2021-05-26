“Is South Beach still a public beach? The hotel’s chairs take up the entire beach area. Can’t locals have a few feet of sand at the only free, public beach in Bahama Village?”
“Why would our commissioners waste a half-million dollars to replace the Mallory pier with one that is inadequate, unsafe and does not comply with modern standards? Code would never allow us to build a structure that is non-compliant or unsafe.”
“Since contaminated soil is back in the news, when are we going to address the boat yard and city service area on Palm Avenue? Decades of contamination continue with no thought toward the environment.”
“In 1856, William Hackley is hands down the cleanest guy in Key West!”
“If anyone is in need and needs a bike, check out Eaton Bike’s Instagram page for the details. They are giving away a bike every month to a deserving local.”
“Why stop all traffic on White and Southard streets at the light for Old Town Living? Not military anymore. One thousand vehicles a day on Petronia Street use a stop sign with no problem. I have counted the traffic with my blink camera.”
“Did you notice the SCS members are opposing necessary safety repairs to Mallory at the commission meeting? They worried about the 800 healthy corals thriving underneath the cruise pier. The previous day they were bleating about the cruise ships killing all the corals! ”
“Is it really that hard to understand that there are many species of coral? While a few are able to live in turbid waters, like the ones at Mallory Square, most can not. Please get educated before you speak.”
“The county pays approximately $1.4 million to run Bayshore Manor for a year. That’s about $87K per person living there. How is that feasible?”
“‘Bad flu’ got your attention, huh? Well, let’s take a look at it. Remember whenever the flu was around, almost everyone you knew got it? How about a cold? Same thing? But, how many people do you personally know who actually got sick from COVID-19? Enough said.”
“Never saw a bad flu nearly shut down our healthcare system. You need your head examined, and that’s a professional opinion.”