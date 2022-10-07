“I don’t know who plays the National Anthem every morning at 8 a.m. that can be heard across our island, but it is a wonderful moment to pause and reflect. Thank you.”
“Flagler built his railroad faster than Bertha and First Street have been repaired.”
“Please tell the governor to give Monroe County FEMA aid.”
“For the Voicers who missed the memo: No turbidity, natural or otherwise, harms corals. Just look at the marine wonderland under Mallory and Pier B. Corals, sponges, tropical fish. When the coral expert at Mote Marine so stated at City Commission, you lost the argument. Come on, man!”
“I don’t know why your article on FEMA disaster declarations focused on a letter our congressman sent to President Biden. The person who controls these requests is Governor DeSantis. Why hasn’t he added Monroe County to the list?”
“Airbnb owners are illegally getting rich at their neighbor’s expense, yet I get arrested for sleeping in my car?”
“I remembered those guys on Southard when you mentioned the Christmas Peanuts display. They also had a great orchid display as well. Nice and handsome guys. I didn’t know Rick Worth had created the Peanuts for them.”
“’Crushing student debt?’ Then don’t sign on the bottom line taking it out. Do like I did, work two jobs, take five or six years instead of four to complete the degree. Learn a trade that is in dire need of people. College is not the only way to success. And so many college degrees are useless in the job market.”
“Let’s take those refuges from Fort Myers and have the state pay to transport them to Martha’s Vineyard. Never mind, no political gain in that.”
“A scan of hurricane and typhoon history will show strong storms were more common in the first half of the twentieth century than now. The strongest storm ever was in 1935. The truth doesn’t fit the climate alarmists’ narrative. Doomsayers aren’t happy unless the sky is falling.”
“Time to help others whose homes were demolished by Hurricane Ian. If there is any money left from the $12 million the state budgeted to ship migrants to other states, that money would be better spent helping our fellow Floridians!”