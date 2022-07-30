“No matter how much we might like to, it is fiscally impossible for the U.S. to absorb all those who would like to come here. Those wishing to should respect our laws and be fair enough to do it legally and wait their turn.”
“The Key West City Commission voting to pay themselves more than the average city employee, who shows up and works hard every day, shows how far removed they are from reality. We’re really struggling down here.”
“Just a reminder to check the beach report from the DOH before swimming. There has not been one report this summer that did not rate Higgs, Smathers and South Beaches ‘poor’ due to bacterial pollution. Do you really want your family swimming in fecal matter? Just don’t tell the tourists!”
“It takes four days for FWC to admit they are the ones who ran over and killed a snorkeler, and even then keep the details buried. Yet law enforcement still claims they don’t understand why they have lost the trust of so many across this country.”
“It may be time to incorporate from Stock Island to Shark Key into the City of Key West so we can get a fair representation of the people who live and work here on the commission and mayoral seats.”
“The city wants to increase their budget by 12.5%. Are you kidding me? Why do we need nine more firemen? Are you expecting more fires? This is outrageous. What will you do when the real estate bubble pops and home values tank? Raise everyone’s taxes by a small fortune?”
“I understand an investment team is buying up houses in Bahama Village to turn into vacation rentals. Why is the city delaying limiting rentals of less than six months? Are you going to let a mob of Realtors who don’t give a rat’s behind about working families scare you off?”
“When will the city ask the Postmaster General for a permanent postmaster for Key West? It has been 10 years since we had one. We recently got in another three-month-wonder temporary postmaster. These people can barely learn the names of their employees before they are gone.”