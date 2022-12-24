“I’m really tired of people adding the adjective ‘rich’ when describing ill-mannered people. I come from a long line of hard-working people who may be perceived as rich. I was always taught manners and respect for others. After 30 years as a full-time resident of Monroe County, I am now a snowbird as well. Please stop lumping people together.”
“Based upon the recently reported incidences of sexual harassment occurring during the firefighter training course, the HR department should at the very least release a statement reminding managers of their responsibilities regarding harassment of any sort.”
“I, for one, think bridging over Admiral’s Cut is a good idea, and we should work towards making it happen. I don’t think it will detract from the Truman Waterfront experience for locals, and will only make it easier for locals to access our park.”
“Imagine if the working class decided to relocate all the millionaire and billionaires to Stock Island?”
“If Stephen Mallory owned less than 10 slaves, then I say let his name stand. That’s just how things were. If he owned greater than 10 slaves, then we should rename the square. Just sayin’.”
“‘It’s my history; we can’t forget it.’ And nobody can — the villains of history, however, need not be honored by statues, plaques or having buildings and public squares named after them. Stephen Mallory was an outspoken traitor and racist. And that is how he should be remembered, if at all.”