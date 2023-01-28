“Someone is trying to stir the pot. No shocking outburst at January’s Planning Board Meeting. Valid concerns were raised and addressed on a couple of issues, that is all. In fact, many compliments were given to the Planning Board staff.”
“Bicyclists are the problem. Every day I watch someone on a bike try to find a new way to get themselves killed on the streets. It seems like a mix of stupidity and entitlement. I don’t care how green and superior it makes you feel. Cutting off an F150 is never going to end well.”
“My Jimmy Buffett weekend will be cheaper than most going to the concert: I’ll car camp and watch him from the park.”
“Mayor, commissioners, staff: please drive to Stock Island, turn around and enter Key West via North Roosevelt. It’s an endless display of signs from retailers on the left, the city on the right and the state at the HAWK crosswalks. Terrible first impression of neon/fading banners/visual shouting. ”
“It took me three years to fix my credit score; five more years to save enough to buy my first house. It’s a slow process. The time to start planning for your future is yesterday. Quit complaining, and start your process! It’s not gonna get any easier.”
“OK, I understand you paid too much for your house that you don’t really live in, and the only way you can afford to keep it is to vacation rental it. Does that make a part of the problem, or part of the solution of realizing your greedy hands?”
“Key West concert ticket prices need an immediate emergency hearing by the full U.S. Senate.”
“Ugly yellow crosswalk signs in the middle of Eaton Street. Ugh. At least remove the ugly, huge triangle signs. More signs don’t solve anything and encourage visitors to walk into crosswalks heedless of traffic. Someone is going to get hurt. Try a stop sign/stoplight corner.”
“All financially ‘successful’ people have one thing in common: they own their own home. Maybe Key West is not the place for you to be financially successful. Maybe save your money instead of giving it [away].”