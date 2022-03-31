“Riding a bicycle on a main street in Key West always looked dangerous to me.”
“Dear lucky to be alive: With the HAWK lights as soon as drivers get the flashing red signal that they may go once the crosswalk is clear, pedestrians get the flashing red ‘high five’ sign indicating that it is no longer safe to start out into traffic.”
“No one thinks a neighbor should be allowed to beat a gong in the yard at 3 a.m. nor should they be able to bang their pots and pans. Hang the same from strings and let the wind cause the banging, and suddenly it’s OK? That’s the wind chime problem.”
“In a vaccinated person, antibodies produced by the vaccines overwhelm and destroy the virus. This is why the chance of a vaccinated person dying from COVID is 10 times smaller than that of an unvaccinated person. All mutants are generated in the unvaccinated.”
Why would the county or city place sod in the area between Bertha Street and the La Brisa property? Who is going to maintain it? Wouldn’t it have been cheaper and better to lay a few layers of asphalt in that area?”
“The FishingBooking website reports Key West remains one of the best sport fisheries in the U.S. So, where is all the fishery damage from cruise ships that the guides association claims?”
“Continuing to say and write untrue things about the cruise industry is so tiring. How about sitting on an airplane, on top of and all around each other, at a restaurant or sporting event, masks don’t work! It’s very obvious the CDC, WHO and the pharmaceutical companies are not on the same page.”