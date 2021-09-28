"Sexual assault and a near homicide assault all in one week? Thank you, TDC, you guys are going a bang-up job advertising in trash markets! Can’t wait until my husband and I take a beating because we are gay! Get your crap together, Key West!"
"I flew out of EYW. Now I understand the delays. Instead of the old drive through airplane parking matrix, all the planes are in a single line facing the terminal as if we already had jet bridges. A one-third reduction in capacity to become permanent."
"Surely the attorneys on the city commission recognize that hiring the anti-ship group's attorney to write ship restricting ordinances constitutes a clear conflict of interest."
"Long. 19?? What the heck is Perry doing off the coast of Africa? Yesterday at 18 deg. I thought maybe it was dyslexia. Today I wonder if the transcriber mistook Perry’s 7 for a 1."
"Come on, KWHS and Keys schools. You have to come up with a better solution than closing bathrooms in response to the Tik Tok nonsense. Playing 'Where’s Waldo' to find an open bathroom and not being able to wash hands during a pandemic is unacceptable."
"To one out of eight parents who opted out, who would you rather have sitting right next to your mask-less child: a coughing/sneezing child wearing a mask or a child without one?"
"If you think the citizens of Key West do not hold the ultimate power in the city, just stand back and watch what will happen if the will of the people is disregarded."
"If we can be infected through the eyes, shouldn’t we all be wearing goggles, too?"
"I’m sick of hearing about affordable housing in one breath and then dropping another 10 million in advertising designed to drive up hotel rates and encourage vacation rentals. Either shrink and reform the TDC, or shut up about housing."
"Please do not blame the 'liberal government' for not taking the vaccine; that’s so lame. If you had a functioning brain you would take it."
"It’s amazing that a poster in 75 years of life has never obtained any wisdom or concern for his health and the welfare of others in the community."
"I see somebody is angry. Now you can go pick up the tree you dumped in front of the 11th Street boat ramp along with your White Claw cans."
"Locals love sunsets and they would really love to see the sunset of the TDC."
"We have a way out of this, it’s called vaccine! We have a way to stop it’s spread, it’s called mask! But y’all would rather deal with this forever?"