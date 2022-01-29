“The county commissioners should save us all the trouble and give the developers whatever they want when they want it. They’ll get it anyway. Or they will fence it off and say its theirs.”
“Before they got rid of cruise ships, they got rid of perfume shops and T-shirt shops. This group is disingenuous and they are ruining our hometown.”
“It has been so aggravating to drive by St. Bede’s and see what we know is affordable housing. Applications accepted in February. How? Where?”
“Can we agree that we should, each and every one of us, individually, listen to our personal doctors concerning whether to get vaxxed. Not Fauci and bureaucrats. Not Biden and politicians. Not Rogan and comedians. Not Rogers and athletes. Our doctors who know us and our conditions. Simple.”
“The airport was there before you bought or rented your home. If you don’t like the noise, move. There are plenty of beautiful neighborhoods further up in the Keys that do not have airport noise.”
“Maybe the anti-cruise ship crowd has it right. The recent explosion of COVID cases on Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise lines, despite the fact that all passengers and crew were vaccinated, gives additional support for keeping these ships away. Need to keep Duval COVID free.”
“Great. More ‘affordable’ housing that will end up being $3,000 plus a month for rent and only 750 square feet. Why do we tolerate these elected officials?”
“The local gas stations blame tanker trucks having to go back empty for our drastically increased fuel prices. That’s bull. Fuel tanker trucks go back empty from everywhere; many of those places more than twice as far away as Key West. One Human Family?”
“Simple solution to several problems: Require that the new units on the 3.2 acres in Bahama Village ban wind chimes and e-bikes on walkways, have exits that don’t require turn signals, and have no windows facing any water views that must be preserved.”