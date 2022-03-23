“Whatever happened to the moratorium on building due to hurricane evacuation? Now the greed is building as much as possible on every inch of property, claiming low and workforce housing. The salaries do not coincide with these rents. Ever hear of rent control? And congestion and traffic accidents?”
“Actually, you need to reread your driver’s manual. Flashing red lights mean you must stop and proceed with caution when safe. No matter what the intersection. Anything otherwise is actually a traffic offense.”
“Why is there no speed limit early in the mornings? I’m forced to drive my scooter 45 in a 25-mile an hour zone. We have so many cops here but can’t see one at 6 a.m. anywhere.”
“I love and work in our local underwater environment. But I have not seen any direct scientific proof that cruise ships are the killer of reefs here. We have major water quality issues along our whole reef tract, scientifically proven to be killing reefs. ”
“As an almost 61-year-old veteran of the Cold War, all I can say is we do not want it to become hot now. My blood boils, and if I was not almost 61, I would be on the next train to Kyiv. We need to stop this now.”
“Anyone who believes everything they read on Wikipedia has already succumbed to mass formation psychosis. And here’s the thing, you can’t even get unbiased information by Googling that term because the thought police have already corrected your way of understanding the concept.”
“Mallory Square, ‘the best place in the world to watch a sunset’ according to TripAdvisor. But, we’re going spend money to hire a Boston-based consultant to tell us how to ‘make this a place that is true to Key West?’ Do you really think that’s a better plan than fixing our actual third-world streets?”