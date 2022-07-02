“If a contractor is supplying illegal workers to hotels, restaurants and other businesses, those businesses should also be held accountable. Millions in taxes not paid by the contractor and illegal workers means no taxes paid by those businesses. Easy to get rich paying low wages and no taxes. Make’m pay up!”
“Yes, FPL is burning coal to power our electric vehicles. Keys Energy justifies the increased cost of electricity on increased cost of methane and coal, which produce 96% of the electricity in Key West.”
“Nobody cares about clean, clear water, so why all this fuss about cruise ships blasting the sea bottom? Without those ships, who is going to eat all these hamburgers?”
“Whatever happened to the little kid on the Restaurant Store commercial? He/she is probably 30 by now. ”
“I felt bad for the cruise ship passengers getting off the ship this morning while Mosquito Control helicopters sprayed them with Naled. Oh, well, maybe they can take a dip at the beach and swim with fecal pollution. Welcome to paradise!”
“It is hilarious how much onus is being put on Jan. 6, when the ‘Summer of Love’ destroyed multiple cities and Federal buildings and national historic monuments and there are no investigations.”
“Unfortunately, the joke seems to be on us with an energy cost increase of 60% in one month. We have a nuclear power plant 128 miles away and get 1.8% of our power from them ? Nice to know that whole thing is so close with zero benefit. Our ‘sunshine state’ is producing 1.1% solar? What a joke.”
“The proposed salary increase for teachers is to $51,800? This is a non-livable wage in the Florida Keys. No wonder the turnover is so high.”
“Professional or commercial fishermen should have their fishing licenses permanently revoked for illegally poaching wildlife, no more wrist-slapping.”