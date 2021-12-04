“Speaking on behalf of the State of Alabama, we do not want Tallahassee. Alabama is striving to improve, with Birmingham just being named one of the best places to visit in 2022 by Conde Nest Traveler. Tallahassee would likely move us backwards.”
“What’s so hard about telling the truth? The commissioner with a shiny new criminal record doesn’t live in the Keys. He didn’t live here when he won the 3rd District and certainly not now. Which is worse? That our county is such a joke or that no one really seems to care?”
“Stop trashing the unvaccinated with your misinformation. Vaccinated people have been getting ‘breakthrough’ COVID at alarming rates. That is a fact, not an opinion. Read some medical journals before spouting off incorrect information.”
“Ride your bike on the sidewalk if you like, but don’t come upon pedestrians ringing your bell or shouting ‘Beep! Beep!’ You have a street and bike lanes available to you. The pedestrians lack that option.”
“I had to chuckle when I read the Voice comment where the person said they haven’t seen as many iguanas as there used to be. I walked by the 16th tee of the Key West Golf Course and counted 18 iguanas of all sizes and colors trying to get some sun.”
“Has anyone ever done a study on what happens to the hundreds of dump truck loads of sand that are dropped onto Key West beaches every year? What effect does all of that non-native sand have on the ecosystem? Where does all of the washed-away sand go?”
“I have domestic violence charges. I don’t really live in Key West either, but I sell coconuts on North Roosevelt. Can I run for commissioner, too?”
“Save our public access to the waterfront at Key West Bight.”
“Here’s some research from Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy: ‘US adults who previously had COVID-19 contracted the disease at more than five times the rate of those who were fully vaccinated.’ The paper reports natural immunity is likely not that effective against variants.”
“What’s with the city/county allowing the rave concert on Windley Key this past Sunday? A huge, 5-mile backup in both directions on U.S. 1; a serious safety issue for all, to say the least. Stop Miami-ing our Keys!”