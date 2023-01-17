“I think that promoting a police officer on his or her last day is unfair to the public who will now pay more for their retirement benefits. If they were not a captain in the field for a certain duration, then they should not get a captain’s retirement pay. Seems like cheating.”
“The City of Key West gave the county some of its land in exchange for county land that was to be used for a connecting bike path from Midtown to Salt Ponds. What is happening; where is our path?”
“The rampant greed of the vacation rental industry has caused home values to more than double in Key West. A home in my neighborhood sold for $650K several years ago. After renovation, sold for $2.3 million, and now rents for $25K a month. That’s 10 times more than my two-bedroom rental.”
“The loudspeaker with the hype man blasting at 6:30 on a Sunday morning for the half-marathon is inconsiderate at best and downright rude. Please do better next year.”
“Banning fire spinners from Mallory is as dumb as banning cruise ships from Mallory.”
“With great apology to the Caribes, Tequestas, Seminoles, who know about being driven out, the Cherokee, Penobscot, Mohican, Potowatamy, Sioux, Navaho, all the way to the Aleuts and all the indigenous people of our once great nation. We are a nation of immigrants, and we are sorry to need more.”
“Missing from the story about the fire incident at sunset was any acknowledgement of a fire department, or a fire marshal. Every act that uses fire has a fire extinguisher, which leads me to believe that we have a fire marshal, unless the police have taken over fire prevention.”
“If the fire spinner needs to go so does everything dangerous, this includes cars, motorized scooters; a lot of people are dangerous, too. Watersports, not safe on the water at mini-season. I would need the whole paper to list everything.”
“I spoke to an attorney regarding the 900 homeowners who were granted monthly rental licenses by the city since May 1 and will lose them due to the rental bill. He estimates it has reduced home values 20%. With a $1 million average home price, that’s a $200,000 x 900 = $180 million judgement against the city.”