“I think that promoting a police officer on his or her last day is unfair to the public who will now pay more for their retirement benefits. If they were not a captain in the field for a certain duration, then they should not get a captain’s retirement pay. Seems like cheating.”

“The City of Key West gave the county some of its land in exchange for county land that was to be used for a connecting bike path from Midtown to Salt Ponds. What is happening; where is our path?”