“I love to see the improvements being made in Oversees (Winn-Dixie) shopping center. Maybe the two Publixs can take note? And let’s get some new shopping options in the long-vacant Sears and Kmart buildings, thank you!”
“Instead of the county looking for ways to spend the ‘one-time only’ extra TDC funds equaling approximately $25 million, if possible, wouldn’t it be prudent to save it for a unforeseen expense?”
“Check out the photos and testimony attached to the last commission agenda that document the healthy corals and marine community under Pier B. The corals are among the most diverse and healthy corals in the Marine Sanctuary, according to the corals biologist. Please, no more disinformation from ship haters.”
“I don’t have a dog because I don’t want to clean up dog hair and excrement. My choice. I have palm trees because I don’t want to sweep leaves and I prefer a sunny garden. Also my choice. Canopy tree people can plant their yards. Let me plant mine.”
“I’m glad to see the county looking to use TDC funds to help our local people. In my opinion, the Keys are overloaded with too many visitors. Thank you, Monroe County, for looking.”
“It’s fun to watch a dozen guide boats in the harbor hooking tarpon in their chum lines — right next to a cruise ship. This after the guides association leader complained at the meeting the ships have scared away the fish. Time to change your bait, captain.”
“So you’re worried about so-called vulgarity from drag queens? I’d be much more worried about children seeing the vulgar horror show that is Fantasy Fest.”