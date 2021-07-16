“If the governor shoves those big cruise ships down our throat, raise the disembarkation fee to $5K per passenger. Bring those babies on.”
“In Key West, the multitude of tourist bicyclists, scooter and golf cart drivers and pedestrians all have their heads and minds in the clouds and not on the roads. Be kind and be watchful for them.”
“As for the small businesses that may be hurting because they previously relied on cruise ship passengers, they need to adjust their marketing plan to go after other target audiences. Advertise to the guest houses and hotels rather than the cruise ships. There are plenty of tourists in town who still need your services or product.”
“Fifty percent of our tourists come on cruise ships. No one spends a day downtown and only spends $32. They support the Little White House, Maritime Museum, Hemingway House, Key West Lighthouse, Conch Train, restaurants and many more local businesses. They leave our local economy tens of millions of dollars each year.”
“If you had attended the commissioners’ meeting Monday night, you would know why. It’s going to be extremely difficult to enforce on the city-owned piers and next to impossible to enforce on Pier B because of the contract the city signed over 20 years ago. It can’t be broken unless both parties agree.”
“We miss Peter Horton and prop planes and the old Conch Flyer. Alas, post 9/11, things changed. We were sold on ‘new quiet jets,’ and this is what we get. We should be apprehensive about expanding our airport, just because it is over-capacity, before we fully realize the obvious impacts in the flight path.”
“I can’t believe the large number of negative reviews and reports about Key West on sites like Fodor’s and TripAdvisor. ‘Like Cancun on spring break.’ ‘Trashy and unsafe.’ ‘Overpriced and overrated.’ ‘Nothing but drunks causing trouble.’ Maybe it’s time to stop allowing drinking in public and close bars at 1 a.m.”
“After they repay all the money received from federal, state and county governments for cruise ship port infrastructure, the citizens of Key West should be free to restrict cruise ships as they see fit.”
“Why more studies on causes of reef decline? FAU’s report and NOAA’s 2020 report on Florida’s Coral Reef each identify the causes: pollution from land, rising temperatures, spiny coral disease and over-fishing. No mention of cruise ships at all. Follow the science, fellow reef lovers.”