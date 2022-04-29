“Why would anyone living in the Truman Annex ever consent to a bridge over the Cut encouraging people to wander through their quiet neighborhood. Including the Cut in the contract guaranteed its demise and ensured unlimited ship traffic at Pier B.”
“To the Voicer who believes good grammar and intelligent writing is the purview of anti-shippers: You’ve lost the argument on the merits so now result to insult. Such is the arrogance of the cancel cultists believing they know what’s best for all. Truth always wins in the end.”
“We love the Zombie Bike Ride, Superhero race, Goombay Festival, locals parade and the parade that ends the festival. Tutu Tuesday is great, too! It is a fun festival, where tourists (and locals) come to escape everyday life. Maybe just enforce the nudity zone. Then those averse can just avoid that zone.”
“The Monroe County TDC paid for the new shelters at Rest Beach. Why? More places for the homeless to hang out all day. I always wondered why the city didn’t put benches and covers at Mallory Square. Now I know why.”
“Why do people keep calling Wreckers Cay affordable housing? All the affordable apartments went to people displaced by the development so they could add lots of market rate units using up precious ROGOs that could have built more affordable housing!”
“I’m so tired of reading these grammatically-correct anti-cruise ship Voicer comments. I am pro-cruise ship. Stop making generalizations. I don’t know anyone who is associated with Pier B and neither do my friends. You have your opinions; others have theirs. I could generalize about you, as well.”