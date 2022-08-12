“The reason the huge grants went to two new music events was hotel rates were much higher during another one. It’s not about attracting visitors anymore. It’s about the highest possible hotel rates even though this causes more vacation rental conversions.”
“Let’s cut to the chase: What are the names of those candidates who came out as election ‘deniers’ at the Hometown event?”
“As we approach the election of Aug. 23, please participate in our democratic process. We must vote for leaders who represent truth, honesty and the ideals of our country.”
“Perhaps all Key Westers and visitors do not share your opinion about cruise ships. Remember that more than 40% of us voted to keep them, and they tie up along far less than 40% of the shoreline.”
“What? You suggest adding 10 cents more on to a drink as a tax to raise revenues in this town? Have you bought an overpriced drink here lately? They are already too much. And the bars say it is to cover their costs, humbug. The higher they charge, the more I drink on my porch at home.”
“Filling out my mail-in ballot is easy. I just go to the big house with all the obnoxious election signs on the front lawn and I choose the opposite candidate.”
“Man the lifeboats! The mayor and the commissioners want a 150% increase in their salaries. Justification? So as to attract talented young leaders. Key West city workers are maybe getting 5%. Not right. OK, if leaders have to have this, have implementation only after the current crew is gone.”
“Neighbor A put up wind chimes to annoy Neighbor B. Neighbor C suffers from migraines and begged neighbor A to remove the chimes. Neighbor A said ‘no’ because it was more important to Neighbor A to be a nuisance to Neighbor B. There’s a word for neighbor A: it isn’t printable.”
“The only way to stop a big boat bad guy is with a small ship good guy. Those boys deserve a medal.”
“Serious question: How many people have to die before officials decide to cancel the annual lobster mini-season?”