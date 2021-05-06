“You assume you know what someone thinks because they live in subsidized housing? Perhaps they have the Confederate flag because they went to Ole Miss and the Trump bumper sticker because they are anti-abortion. Assuming based on residence is like assuming all based on race: foolish, biased and presumptuous.”
“I’m concerned that we won’t reach herd immunity, so let’s dart the vaccine hesitant with blow guns loaded with the J&J single shot.”
“Just for clarification, Pier B is rented from the state, not the city of Key West.”
“A recent complainer asked what’s the point of vaccination if you still wear a mask? CDC guidelines do not suggest that fully vaccinated people can go back to life as it was in 2019. Mitigation measures should remain: hand-washing, wearing masks in public places, and avoiding crowded areas.”
“When legislation is put in place by government, anything already in place is usually grandfathered. This means that the Key West votes for smaller, cleaner ships should have been grandfathered in, but the other 14 seaports would have been too late. Still confused how legislators that do not represent us can create legislation that affects us and we have no recourse against them since we can’t vote those folks out. There must be a way to sue or something to make them have repercussions over what they have done. Something doesn’t smell right.”
“There’s no ‘herd immunity’ if the herd isn’t immune. Do your bit for the herd — get vaccinated.”
“Why is a developer trying to shake down the Key West golf course residents by charging exorbitant prices for cable service or pay him three million dollars to buy out his contract? Everyone knows the cable business he provides will be extinct in three years! Let’s negotiate in better faith!”
“Dear Dad-I-Miss and Grandpa-My-Babies-Will-Never-Know, you sure showed ‘them’ by refusing the vaccine! ‘They’ can’t make you! It’s your body and your choice! Don’t worry, I’ll show them your picture. P.S.: Mom is doing better and dating Uncle George.”
“Just go get your vaccine and stop with the conspiracy theories and microchip nonsense. If we don’t reach a vaccine level that confers herd immunity, a vaccine resistant variant will emerge and we can start all over.”
“Gail Collins of the New York Times recently slammed Gov. DeSantis about cruise ships. Question: Is the greater plus, a million yearly visitors tramping through our neighborhoods or a nearly $1 million campaign contribution to DeSantis from the owner of a pier that gets most of the cruise traffic?”
‘Why don’t all the people who don’t believe in vaccinations and masks go over to India? Then they could really test their theories and see how that goes.”